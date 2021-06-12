Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

