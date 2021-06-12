Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $65.48 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.