Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Jabil worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.89 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,048. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

