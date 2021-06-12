Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

