RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

