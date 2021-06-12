Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 107.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,542,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $6,169,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.