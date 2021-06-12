Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Cut by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $80.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.