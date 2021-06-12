Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0360 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,916.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,552.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.21 or 0.06770884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01620808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00453812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00155827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00689575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00456931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00358491 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,339,852 coins and its circulating supply is 30,222,540 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

