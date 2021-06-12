S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 557.82. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -780.00.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

