S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0155

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. S4FE has a market cap of $13.91 million and $516,425.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

