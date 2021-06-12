Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $153.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $615.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

