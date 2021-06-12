Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $153.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.05 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $615.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

