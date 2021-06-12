Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,408 shares of company stock worth $1,861,133. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

