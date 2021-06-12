SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172,532.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00012432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $172,532.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00176094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00194591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.01115346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,096.89 or 1.00276688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 593,766 coins and its circulating supply is 566,624 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

