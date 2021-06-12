SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 175.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $170,411.05 and $191.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 175.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.