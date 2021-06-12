SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $848.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,767.15 or 0.99960550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00371473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00462948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.80 or 0.00837870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00064043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

