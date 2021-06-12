SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0124

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $260,565.71 and $148.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001518 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,944,631 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars.

