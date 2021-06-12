SafeInsure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $266,990.74 and approximately $133.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002547 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,941,272 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars.

