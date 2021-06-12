SafePal Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $103.43 million and $8.70 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001633 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003257 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.