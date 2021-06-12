Safex Token (SFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $244.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $244.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

