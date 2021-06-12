saffron.finance (SFI) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $36.48 million and $716,072.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $403.16 or 0.01152495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,869 coins and its circulating supply is 90,486 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.