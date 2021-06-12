Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in May

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGCFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,153. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

