SakeToken (SAKE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $232,924.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $232,924.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SakeToken

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,507,026 coins and its circulating supply is 93,085,086 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

