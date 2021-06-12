Sakura Bloom (SKB) One Day Volume Tops $52,232.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $561,300.73 and approximately $52,232.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.01115608 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

