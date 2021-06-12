Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 28,953 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 3.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Splunk worth $39,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after acquiring an additional 406,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.