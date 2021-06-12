Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $41.75 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.22. 1,437,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,213. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.