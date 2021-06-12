Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $45.61 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of TransUnion worth $45,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 784,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

