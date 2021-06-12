Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Terminix Global makes up 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Terminix Global worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $16,737,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 370,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,062. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.