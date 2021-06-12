Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 1,251,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,786. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

