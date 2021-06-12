Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Invests $39.58 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,577,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $23.75 on Friday, reaching $193.02. 13,725,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

