Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $48,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,778. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

