Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $39,055,000. Netflix makes up 3.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.77. 3,123,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

