SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 175,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

