Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

