Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SAMOF stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

SAMOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

