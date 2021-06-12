Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.80 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.