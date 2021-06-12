SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €132.27 ($155.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €118.34 ($139.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

