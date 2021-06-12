Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.66

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.66 and traded as high as C$20.59. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 91,625 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.66.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

