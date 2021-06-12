Savix Reaches Market Cap of $321,117.44 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00014466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $321,117.44 and approximately $69,429.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 106,932 coins and its circulating supply is 62,012 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

