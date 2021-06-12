Scala Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $2,295.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,962,368,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,162,368,995 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

