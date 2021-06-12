Scala (XLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,219.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00170340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00196505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.01132729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.63 or 1.00134499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,964,753,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,164,753,995 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

