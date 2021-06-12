Scanetchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Scanetchain has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $78,717.51 and $18.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scanetchain

SWC is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

