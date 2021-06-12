Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,776.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

