Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,008,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 8.04% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $731,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 826,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

