Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,496,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 23.66% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,186,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 463,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 244,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,923. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

