Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 2,074,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

