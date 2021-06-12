Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,011 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.94% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $144,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 278,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

