ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $209.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,374,284 coins and its circulating supply is 35,690,673 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

