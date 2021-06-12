Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $95,229.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

