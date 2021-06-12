Scrypta Market Capitalization Achieves $370,885.61 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Scrypta has a market cap of $370,885.61 and $103.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001517 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002518 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,070,610 coins and its circulating supply is 17,270,610 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

